You’ll find multiple Pokémon to catch as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon come with unique research tasks and behaviors that you can learn as you interact with them in the wild and catch more of them. For those who are trying to evolve Clefairy into Clefable, you’ll need to make sure you meet a certain requirement if you want this to happen. This guide covers how to evolve Clefairy into Clefable in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one way you can evolve Clefairy into Clefable, and that’s by using a Moon Stone on it. A Moon Stone is one of many evolution items that you can find in Pokémon Legends. The best way to acquire one is to speak with Simona at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. There, you can ask to buy items from her, and one of those items will be a Moon Stone. First, however, you’ll need Merit Points you purchase those items. You can earn Merit Points by finding lost Satchels in your world dropped by trainers who fainted when a Pokémon attacked them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other way to find a Moon Stone is to use Ursaluna and explore the wild to find treasures or find one during a space-time distortion. However, these methods are random chance. You may want to stick with the Trading Post.

After you have the Moon Stone, all you have to do is give it to Clefable, and it will evolve into Clefairy.