How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be on the hunt for multiple Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of them are elusive, and tracking them down can be fairly tough if you don’t know the correct locations to look or where they spawn. Combee is one of these Pokémon, as is its evolved form, Vespiquen. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Combee does not require an evolution item, a level of friendship, or to learn a certain move. The only thing that you need to do for Combee to evolve into Vespiquen is to make sure you catch a female one. This is because the male versions of Combee do not become Vespiquen. You then need to make sure Combee reaches level 21, and it will evolve.

If you have a male version, you won’t evolve it, so you’re better off releasing these back into the wild. Thankfully, Combee is relatively common in the Grand Underground. You can find them by exploring the Sunlit Cavern or any cave with grass in it. If you’re having trouble finding Combee, make sure to fill your Secret Base with multiple Bug-type Statues, increasing your chances of Bug-type Pokémon appearing during your Grand Underground exploration.