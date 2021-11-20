How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Pokémon you can encounter in your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl adventure. These Pokémon have unique evolving requirements, and some of them are a little difficult than others. For those looking to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, you’ll have to use a specific item. Here’s what you need to do evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The only way you can evolve a Dusclops into Dusknoir is if you have a Reaper Cloth. Unfortunately, of the evolution items in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Reaper Cloth is relatively difficult to locate. There are a handful of ways you can find it, though. One of the easier ways to find is on Route 229. This is a straightforward location, but the item is one use only, so make sure to place it on a Dusclops you want to evolve.

After you’ve done that, the next step is to trade Dusclops to another player. When the player receives that Dusclops, it will evolve into Dusknoir when it reaches them. Alternatively, you can have the other player send you a Dusclops with a Reaper Cloth, and you’ll receive the Dusknoir immediately without having to make a second trade.