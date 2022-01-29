How to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Electivire is surely one of the biggest and baddest Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It also deals devastating damage against Flying and Water-types, making it a no-brainer to have in your party. Despite all of these benefits, it actually isn’t that difficult to have your Electabuzz evolve into it. Instead of needing to reach a certain level or status, you’ll only need to give it one item for it to change.

For Electabuzz to transform into Electivire, trainers will only need to give it a Electrizer, an item entirely dedicated to just this Pokémon. The best way to get it is at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village (just outside the Training Ground). The seller will offer it for 1,400 Merit Points, and you can only get this currency by finding satchels throughout Hisui.

As you can see below, satchels will be marked in every location in the shape of a white rectangle. Each typically gives you around 100 Merit Points; so, you’ll need about 14 or 15 of these before heading to the post.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Electrizor can also be found inside of Space-Time Distortions, the rifts you can enter from all around the map. Once you’ve defeated a Pokémon inside of this, it will drop loot that includes this evolution item — but there are many other possible items you can get instead. Once you finally have the Electrizer, head to your satchel and simply drag it to your Electabuzz to get a Electivire.

Related: How to evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Legends: Arceus