How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokémon you encounter in your travels are all a little bit different. They don’t all evolve the same way. For those looking out to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll have your work cut out for you. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how you can evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are two methods for you to evolve your Feebas into a Milotic. The first and likely longer method is to increase this Pokémon’s beauty score. You can do this by feeding your Feebas Dry Poffins. You can make these by using blue-tasting and dry-tasting berries. After you do this several times, you’ll be able to go out and level your Feebas once to have it become Milotic.

The second method is much simpler. All you need to do is give your Feebas the Prism Scale. The Prisma Scale is an exclusive item. You can find the Grand Underground, a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl region you can visit after you receive the Explorer’s Kit from the old man in Eterna City. You’ll need to find the Prism Scale by digging for it at the fossil locations, the orange dots on your map, in the walls. The Prism Scale is a challenging item to locate.