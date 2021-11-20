How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be able to find multiple Pokémon while exploring Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They’re all over the place, and many of them have specific requirements that you’ll need to meet before you can encounter them and add them to your collection. For those searching for how to evolve Magneton into Mangezone, there’s a specific process you need to follow. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can only evolve Magneton into Magnezone if you give Magneton a thunder stone. Previously, in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, you had to evolve Magneton at Mt. Coronet. This location had a magnetic field that was compatible for this Pokémon to reach the next step in its evolution. However, things are much easier in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Once Magneton receives a thunder stone, it will immediately evolve into Magnezone. You can find thunder stones in multiple locations, but you can also find them by digging for fossils in the Grand Underground. We highly recommend searching for them in this location because of how many times you can freely dig for artifacts and receive valuable items in this location. You can evolve multiple Magneton into Magnezone by finding several thunder stones, giving you an army of Magnezone if you’re looking to use a specific one for your Pokémon adventure.