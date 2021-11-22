How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Nosepass is a difficult Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You have to find it by waiting for a random spawn by speaking to Dawn or Lucas’ younger brother in Sandgem town and seeing if they tell you a Nosepass swarm is appearing. Once you capture Nosespass, you can evolve it into Probopass. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Similar to Magneton into Magnezone, you’ll need to take Nosepass to Mt. Coronet and level it up once. You do this through battle, or you can do it through rare candy. Regardless of how you do it, when Nosepass levels up once in this area, you’ll then be able to receive Probopass, and you can now use it in combat and other trainer battles.

The real trouble is finding Nosepass, so you might be stuck on this step for quite some time. You cannot capture it in the Underground. You can only catch it once you’ve completed the game, so that means beating the Elite Four, encountering all Pokémon in the Sinnoh PokéDex, and then receiving your National PokéDex. When you reach this point, reach out to Dawn or Lucas’ little sister in Sandgem Town.