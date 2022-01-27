Evolving your Pokémon into their next evolution is a critical part of these games, and you’ll be able to evolve many of them that you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In previous entries, the process was done automatically for you. But things are have changed for this new entry, and how you go about it is a little different. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Previously, your Pokémon would automatically evolve into their next form when they met all of the requirements. For example, if your Charmander were level 16, they would be able to evolve into Charmeleon. It would happen immediately after a battle or shortly after you gave them a Rare Candy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For Pokémon Legends, you instead have to go directly into your Satchel, select the Pokémon you wish to evolve, and choose it from a drop-down menu. Each Pokémon with its evolution requirements met requires you to confirm that you want to evolve. Some players in the previous entries prevented some Pokémon from evolving. But now, it’s entirely up to you to decide when you want to evolve your Pokémon into its next form.

Make sure to check your Satchel often to ensure your Pokémon are ready to evolve, and you don’t forever make them stronger if you have the chance.