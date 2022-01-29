You’ll find multiple Pokémon throughout your adventure in the Hisui region for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Tangela is one of these Pokémon, and you’ll need to study its habits and behaviors in the wild. For those looking to evolve Tangela into Tangrowth, you’ll need to learn about the specific method that you can do this. Otherwise, it will not evolve. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Tangela into Tangrowth in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The specific way you do this is by having a Tangela learn the move Ancient Power. It’s a particular attack that Tangela knows in Pokémon Legends. When Tangela learns this move, you’ll want to level it up while it has this move as one of the four options. Following this, Tangela will have the chance to level it up.

If you’re struggling to level up Tangela, we recommend using a Rare Candy or EXP Candy to make it much faster. Alternatively, you can take Tangela with you into the wild and use it in battles. However, you will also naturally gain experience by being in your party with your other Pokémon. You can also use it to collect resources that you find in the wild.

Once Tangela has the option to evolve, it will become Tangrowth.