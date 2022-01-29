You’ll find that the Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus has specific evolving requirements. You’ll need to meet these requirements before reaching their next level, but those details are never quite clear. For Togetic, you’ll need to find a specific item to give it if you want it to evolve into Togekiss. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Togetic into Togekiss in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For Togetic, you’re going to need a Shiny Stone. There are a few ways to go about locating this item. The best way to do this is it go to the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. From there, speak with Simona, and she’ll have several items available to you, namely the Shiny Stone, that you can buy using Merit Points. You can earn Merit Points by finding lost Satchels in the wildness. These were lost by other players in their games when wild Pokémon attacked them, and then they fainted. Returning it to them earns you Merit Points and gives them a few items they lost while exploring.

Another option is to use Ursaluna, and ride it around to try and find treasures. There’s a chance one of these treasures could be a Shiny Stone, or you might find them in a space-time distortion. However, both of these methods are random.

Once you have the Shiny Stone, all you have to do is give it to Togetic, and it will evolve into a Togekiss.