How to face the ball and play Intense-D in NBA 2K22

Facing the ball is something that new players should get accustomed to using in NBA 2K22. The reason why is simple: at some point, you’re going to be on defense. While you are in your end of the court, facing the ball will allow you to better contest the shot. And on offense, facing the ball can help you successfully receive a pass. This is all a part of playing what’s known as Intense-D in NBA 2K22. How do you do this in NBA 2K22? Let’s go over what you have to do.

To face the ball and play Intense-D in NBA 2K22, all you have to do is press and hold LT (on Xbox)/L2 (on PlayStation). This will shift your player’s eyes and body straight to the ball. If you press and hold LT/L2 while shifting the left stick around, you can also face the ball, while at the same time, move your player around the court.

One tip that we can offer on defense while facing the ball is that if you use the right stick and/or right analog stick, you can use your hands and arms to try to stop the ball handler you are facing from either making a shot or attempting a pass. Make sure, though, to keep an eye on the ball handler, or otherwise you might get caught while facing the ball.