How to Get a Hatchery & Hatch an Egg in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is all about exploiting all of your followers for resources and workforce. Now, you can also breed them and hatch their eggs with the Sins of the Flesh outfit.

I wouldn’t blame you for believing that the Sins of the Flesh update for Cult of the Lamb cuts your followers a bit of a break by letting them get drunk, have brawls, and mate to accumulate Sin. Hate to break it to you, but it’s all an evil coverup just so you can breed new followers and accumulate a brand new currency to upgrade your roguelike skills.

How to Unlock & Build a Hatchery in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Hatchery in Cult of the Lamb, download the Sins of the Flesh update and head to your headquarters’s temple to give a sermon. This will prompt Sin to slither by your temple and give you all the new content.

Once available, head to your statue, collect 1 point of Divine Inspiration, and spend it to unlock the Hatchery in Cult of the Lamb. You’ll find it right next to the Drinkhouse and Mating Tent. The only pre-requisite is to have the prison structure unlocked.

To build the Hatchery, head to the building sign next to your Divine Inspiration statue and select the Hatchery structure from the Faith menu. Unlike the Mating Tent, you can build as many Hatcheries as you want as long as you’ve got the resources for it.

How Long Does it Take to Hatch an Egg in Cult of the Lamb?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regular eggs take two days to hatch in Cult of the Lamb, whereas golden eggs take five days to hatch.

Make sure to tend to your eggs once a day. A red heart icon will appear above them when they need tending. When an egg is ready for hatching, it’ll be slightly cracked. Just approach it, and you’ll get a button prompt to hatch the egg in Cult of the Lamb.

TIP: Don’t leave your eggs outside a Hatchery for more than two days, or they will rot.

How To Get Golden Eggs in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Golden Eggs are completely chance-based in Cult of the Lamb unless you’ve got the Mating Trait on one of your mating followers. This will increase your chances of getting a Golden Egg from a mating encounter.

Hatching Golden Eggs in Cult of the Lamb unlocks four new exclusive follower forms for the game, so it’s definitely worth looking into.