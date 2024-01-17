How to Get Worm as a Follower in Cult of the Lamb

There’s nothing quite like getting new followers in Cult of the Lamb. It means my headquarters’ manpower is suddenly increased, and if I bite the dust (which, let’s face it, happens a lot), I’ve got an extra ally to offer up.

Cult of the Lamb‘s Sins of the Flesh update comes with a ton of new forms for your followers. While I’m a big fan of retaining the follower’s original appearance, you can actually wipe out their entire identity, name, and looks. If you’ve been playing Cult of the Lamb for a while, then you’ve familiarized yourself with all the forms that were already available up to this point. Now, thanks to Sins of the Flesh, you’ll actually be able to give your loyal followers a bit of a makeover, so to speak. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Worm Follower Form in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Unlock the Worm Follower in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Worm Follower form in Cult of the Lamb, destroy all yarns in the Silk Cradle during one of your crusades. This will cause the Worm follower from scroll to spawn.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get the Worm Follower in Cult of the Lamb:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leave your headquarters and set off on a Crusade to any realm except for Purgatory. The Silk Cradle won’t spawn here. As soon as you exit the first area, check out the area map and look for the store with the t-shirt icon. This is the Silk Cradle, where you’ll typically find the Silk Worm Berith. Make sure you follow a path that leads you there. Once you enter the Silk Cradle, wreak havoc in the area by destroying everything. Destroy all yarns until the area is empty. Then, look in every corner of the room to find the scroll that unlocks the Worm Follower Form in Cult of the Lamb. As you walk near the scroll, your lamb will automatically pick it up and add it to their inventory.

Now that you’ve got this new follower form, all that’s left is to head back to your headquarters and choose who gets to wear it. The Worm Follower form is fully customizable, which means you can change its color to your heart’s desire. It’s not Berith, but I’ll take what I can get.