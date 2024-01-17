As a people pleaser, I simply can’t stand the sight of my followers leaving my cult and telling me they’ll catch me in the afterlife in Cult of the Lamb.

What is a cult without its followers? In Cult of the Lamb, you’ll head into the most perilous of lands to increase your follower count. They, in turn, will chop wood, mine stone, and tend to the crops while they patiently wait for you to come back home to cook them a meal and swipe their feces. Unlocking every possible follower is an achievement you’ll wear with pride, but losing them is a direct hit to your heart. The Sins of the Flesh update has graced us with a new currency to collect, Sin, and also a new way to lose followers: Damned Followers. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get back a Damned Follower in Cult of the Lamb.

Can You Get Back a Damned Follower in Cult of the Lamb?

Yes, you can get Damned Followers back in Cult of the Lamb.

If too much Sin is collected from one follower, they’ll end up being damned. To prevent this, make sure you don’t target just one follower when it comes to collecting Sin.

If you damned a follower and they suddenly decided to curse you before leaving your cult headquarters, there is still hope. I’ll explain how you can get them back in the section below.

How to Recover Damned Followers in Cult of the Lamb

To get a Damned Follower back in Cult of the Lamb, you need to face and defeat said follower three times. Then, perform a Ritual of Resurrection back at your cult’s temple to bring them back to life.

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how you can get a damned follower back.

After damning a follower, enter the Crusades and beat them thrice to earn a chance to revive them. Collect their meat and bones, head back to headquarters, and enter your temple. Perform a Ritual of Resurrection for your Damned Follower in Cult of the Lamb.

The Ritual of Resurrection can be found in the Second Tier of Afterlife. Though this ritual isn’t part of Sins of the Flesh, it still works for Damned Followers and only costs 75 Bones and -10 Faith.

Once you’ve followed all these steps, your Damned Follower will return to your headquarters, and everything will go back to normal. Just make sure not to make the same mistake again!