How to farm XP in Nobody Saves the World

In Nobody Saves the World, you can level up your forms to earn new forms and form abilities throughout the game using form power (FP). You can also earn experience points (XP) to level up yourself, which boosts your stats and makes every form more efficient in combat. As you complete quests, you’ll typically earn a little bit of XP alongside your FP, but there is one way you can farm XP to ensure that you’re consistently accumulating it, regardless of which form you’re using.

The most efficient way to farm XP is by purchasing Infinite Quests from merchants. Infinite Quests can be purchased for $300 each. As the name implies, these quests can be done as many times as you wish, and they yield a hefty amount of XP every time you complete them. Additionally, these quests ask very little of you; they give you tasks like “open 25 chests” or “kill 500 enemies,” which are all objectives you’ll accomplish throughout the course of normal gameplay. There’s even a quest that rewards you for just walking around.

These quests won’t give you any stars or progress towards leveling up your forms, but they should help boost your base stats so that you’re better equipped to take on some of the game’s tougher dungeons. The late-game dungeons can be particularly brutal, so you’re going to want as much XP as possible.