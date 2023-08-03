Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Fast Travel In BG3

Walking is just as hard in Baldur’s Gate 3 as it is in the real world, but at least your fantasy heroes have the option of using Fast Travel to zip around the map. This way, you’ll be able to move between the key locations in the Forgotten Realms without needing to sit and watch your party members sprinting everywhere.

In order to Fast Travel in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to unlock Waypoints. You’ll find one shortly after completing the tutorial dungeon, as you’ll meet Gale (one of the first party members) as he comes out of one. As you explore the map, you’ll find new Waypoints as you approach them: you don’t need to click on them to unlock them. A lot times, you’ll unlock Waypoints without even knowing they’re there, as the game will flash a prompt whenever you find one.

How To Fast Travel In Baldur’s Gate 3 On PC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To Fast Travel when using a mouse and keyboard in the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3, press M on the keyboard to bring up the map. You’ll see a window at the side of the screen labelled “Waypoints”, with a list of every Waypoint you have unlocked so far. Simply click on a listed Waypoint to Fast Travel to that location.

How To Fast Travel In Baldur’s Gate 3 Using A Controller

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use Fast Travel when playing Baldur’s Gate 3 with a controller, you need to press R2 to bring up the shortcut menu then cycle to the Map icon, which can be seen in the screenshot above. The Map icon has a compass as its symbol, so it’s easy to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have brought up the Map, you can press R3 to bring up the Fast Travel menu. This will bring up a list of all of the Waypoints you have unlocked so far. Simply select one of the listed Waypoints with the A button (if using an Xbox controller) and you’ll be sent to that location straight away.

It bears mentioning that you can safetly Fast Travel most of the time. This means that you can escape from dangerous situations, such as robbing a store, by using the Waypoints to escape. Of course, you’re not going to do that, because you’re a hero and not one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s serial killers, but the option is there if you fall to the dark side.