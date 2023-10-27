How to Fast Travel in LotR: Return to Moria

Traveling through the halls of Moria can be a daunting task as more areas are discovered in LotR: Return to Moria. And while dwarfs are natural sprinters, being able to arrive at needed destinations instantly will save more gamers’ valuable time.

LotR: Return to Moria contains an expansive world that will leave players exploring for hours. However, traveling to and from different locations can take a lot of time. Earlier on in the game, players can use the sprint function to travel faster between points. But as more areas are unlocked, sprinting to and from locations can become frustrating, especially when all a player needs is one item from a specific camp on the other side of the map.

Is Fast Travel Available in LotR: Return to Moria

Screen Shot by Gamepur

Fast travel is available in LotR: Return to Moria with the use of map stones. The first time a player encounters a map stone is in the original campsite at the beginning of the game. This stone is broken down like the rest of the stations nearby. However, this one takes a little more time and effort to get it up and running.

The map stone requires 1x black diamond and 30x stone to build, but players will need a steel hammer to get the job done. The steel hammer recipe will unlock once the Great Forge of Narvi has been fixed and steel ingots have been made. Black diamonds are harder to find, but one can drop them after battling a horde of goblins in the Elven Quarters or orcish chests located in enemy camps.

How to Use the Map Stones in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the map stones are repaired, at least two are needed to create waypoints that will connect. The next map stone players will locate in the Mines of Moria, and it too will need repairs. When multiple map stones are working, gamers can interact with the map stone and fast-travel to the connected way point.

Mastering fast travel will make navigating the world of LotR: Return to Moria easier. And while sprinting will help escape enemies, fans and dwarfs alike hate having to run those long distances.