How to fast travel in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise gives players yet another game world filled with monster to defeat, quests to complete, and enormous weapons to swing around their heads. While there are plenty of ways to travel in the game, including flying, everyone looking to efficiently grind knows that fast travel is the best travel of all.

When you begin Monster Hunter Rise, you won’t be able to fast travel. Instead, you will need to play through the various tutorial stages before you will be properly able to dive into the game’s world and fast travel.

Fast traveling itself is fairly simple. Hold the minus button to open up the world map, then hit the A button. A menu will populate showing you all the available fast travel locations and you can pick the one you wish to visit.

You may only fast travel to these set locations, so you will need to pick the one that is closest to your desired location, then hit the A button again to fast travel there.

As convenient as fast travel can be, it is a good idea to travel around the map on foot from time to time. You may discover secrets, find monsters to hunt, or find good farming sources for various resources that you might miss out on if you spend the majority of your time fast traveling.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.