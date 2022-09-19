How to find all 100 Trivia Cards in Return to Monkey Island

The Monkey Island series has a storied history, and Return to Monkey Island capitalizes on that with collectible trivia cards. These don’t work like standard collectibles in other games, so you’re going to want to understand how they’re actually picked up, answered, and rediscovered. Read on for all the important information.

Where to find the Trivia Book in Return to Monkey Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can start collecting Trivia Cards, you’ll need a place to put them. Fortunately, finding the Trivia Book happens basically by default. Once you take control of Guybrush, you’ll walk across the docks near the Scumm Bar. Head inside, and you’ll see the book prominently sitting on a table. Pick it up to start your collection — you’ll get one free Trivia Card to kick things off.

Where to find Trivia Cards in Return to Monkey Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the book, Trivia Cards will start appearing all throughout the game. Here’s the thing: while they do spawn in fixed locations, they respawn in those same positions after a time. Take a look at the screenshot above — notice how there are two totally different trivia cards on the same screen but in slightly different spots? Your best bet is to press the highlight button to ping every interactive object on screen when you enter a new location. Grab any card you see, and it’ll be replenished during one of your next visits to that particular screen.

How to answer Trivia Cards in Return to Monkey Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have a card, you can open your inventory, click on the book, and answer a multiple-choice question. These questions cover the entire Monkey Island series, as well as behind-the-scenes trivia about the developers themselves. If you don’t know the answer, there’s nothing wrong with Googling it. If you get the question wrong, you’ll lose the card. This is why they respawn indefinitely: there aren’t 100 cards, but rather 100 questions. Every new one you pick up prompts you with a random selection from those 100 possible questions. If you get it wrong, don’t worry — it will eventually repeat as you pick up more cards. You’ll get a handful of in-game achievements for answering more and more questions correctly.