With the conclusion of the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares World First race, a handful of secrets have appeared throughout the game. These secrets are in the form of Apogee Repeaters, unique items in the various districts throughout Neomuna. You have a chance to locate them in the different districts throughout Neomuna and unlock the secrets of the planet. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Apogee Repeater locations in Destiny 2.

Every Apogee Repeater location in Destiny 2

Many of the larger districts on Neomuna contain eight of these secrets, but the smaller locations include three, so when you begin to branch out from the main locations, you won’t have to locate as many of these Apogee Repeaters. It is important to note that you need to interact with these objects, not shoot them. You’ll want to try and obtain them using your Strand subclass to reach a handful of these locations on Neomuna.

All Zephyr Concourse Apogee Repeater locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find eight in the Zephyr Concourse, as noted by the arrows in the image above. The handful of Apogee Repeaters on the north side of this region are likely the toughest reach, but with Strand, they shouldn’t be too challenging to track down.

All Ahimsa Park Apogee Repeater locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Because Ahimsa Park is one of the three major districts on Neomuna, there will be eight Apogee Repeaters for you to find. Many are in hard-to-find locations, scattered throughout the center and part of the northern area, but Strand should make reaching these relics relatively easy.

All Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater locations

The final major district is Liming Harbor. Unlike the others, most of the Apogee Repeaters will be on the outskirts of the district, and these are likely the toughest to find on Neomuna.

All Esi Terminal Apogee Repeater locations

You can find three Apogee Repeaters in the Esi Terminal district immediately west of the Zephyr Concourse area. When you enter, go to the right, and you’ll find the first Repeater in the upper corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around, go down the left path from the Esi Terminal entrance, and then take a right. You’ll find the next Apogee Repeater on the top of a large room, with multiple Cabal inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Apogee Repeater in the Esi Terminal area will be in the area where you first fought against a Cabal tank at the center of a small arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Irkalla Complex Apogee Repeater locations

Once you’ve completed the Esi Terminal Apogee Repeaters, return to the entrance and go down the left path. Do not take the portal to the Veil Containment area. Instead, go to the left, and jump across the multiple roofs. The first one will be on top of a turret, shooting at the Veil Containment area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Apogee Repeater is tougher to reach. It is underneath the larger platform, to the left of the first one. We recommend making your way over there, reaching the top, and then jumping down onto the small ledge, where you can quickly grab it before returning to the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final one is closer to the Veil Containment on the other side. You’ll want to use Strand to reach this location, which will be on the end of the broken turret in this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Typhon Imperator Apogee Repeater locations

The Typhon Imperator is Calus’ Flagship, and you can find it to the east of Ahimsa Park on the right side of the map. You must go deep into the ship to find the first Apogee Repeater. Make your way into the ship, and then take a right to the treasure vault. Take a left from the treasure vault, proceed to the up, and then to the left, following the pathway as you did for the primary campaign. Before going to the next area, you’ll find the first Apogee Repeater in the next vault room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the next one, go forward and then take a sharp left. You’ll find it on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Apogee Repeater is in the next room, where you can find it on top of the Calus statue before you enter the portal to proceed to the next area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Radiosonde Apogee Repeater locations

You can find three in the Radiosonde area, which are harder to track down because your icon does not appear on the map. The first one is right at the entrance of the Radiosonde area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Apogee Repeater is deeper in the Radiosonde area. You’ll need to travel beyond the Cyclops and then take a right. Make your way through the vents, and you’ll find the Apogee Repeater in the middle of the room as you proceed into this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this area, continue going straight, and eventually, you’ll get a dead end, but on the left, there will be a vent you can destroy and make your way upwards. You’ll go through a ventilation shaft with multiple Cabal protecting it, and an Elite Cabal will guard the final area. In the middle of the room will be the Apogee Repeater, in the area where you fought against the Tormentor during the main story mission of Lightfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Maya’s Retreat Apogee Repeater locations

Maya’s Retreat is where you went to study and train Strand with Osiris. You can find this area in the southeast of Liming Harbor, and you’ll need to fight through multiple Vex to find the Apogee Repeaters. The first Apogee Repeater is in the second area, on the platforms, on top of the large spiral device.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next Apogee Repeter is close to the previous one. You’ll find it on the same platform before the cave. There’s a similar structure to the left of the cave entrance, and you’ll need to stand on the rocks leading to the larger canyon and then look to the left and down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Apogee Repeater is on the left side of the large canyon, on the platform you need to reach to find the first one, and the cave you’re about to enter. Proceed to the left, and use Strand to cross the canyon to reach the second Apogee Repeater on the other side.