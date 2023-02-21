Hogwarts Legacy is filled with secrets and hidden treasures for you to discover that are scattered all across the highlands. While many chests that you find throughout the world will grant you gear, some will gift you various cosmetic items. These Collection Chests can be found in every hamlet and are even hidden throughout Hogwarts Castle. Finding them will grant you new furniture items, clothing styles, and even wand handles. This guide will show you how to find all of the Collections Chests in Irondale in Hogwarts legacy.

All Irondale Collection Chest locations in Hogwarts legacy

Irondale is a small hamlet found to the south of Hogwarts Castle. To reach this area, you will need to head south and follow the river as it flows west toward Feldcroft. Irondale doesn’t have many collectibles in it but it does have three Collections Chests that will grant you some extra items if you manage to find them all. These chests are hidden pretty well so you will definitely need to search. Luckily, they can be spotted by casting Revelio.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Irondale, walk along the main path in the hamlet and locate the shop run by Padraic Haggarty. Behind the shop, you will see a decently sized house with pots hanging next to the front door and a lantern. This door is locked by a level one lock that you will need Alohomora to open. If you don’t have the spell unlocked, return when you do. Break the lock, go inside, and turn left. You will see the chest next to the bed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the first chest, head to the eastern side of town next to where the windmill is. You will see a small house across the road from the windmill. There won’t be a lock on this home. Simply walk in and you will find the chest behind the small wooden wall on the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final chest in Irondale isn’t located in the hamlet but rather just outside of it. Locate the waterwheel on the northern edge of town. You will see a stone bridge behind it. Make your way there and look toward the waterfall. You will see a wooden platform with the Collection Chest sitting on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all of the Collections Chests obtained, you can now turn your focus to finding all of the Demiguise Moons hidden around the highlands.