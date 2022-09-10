Domains are challenging dungeons you can find in various regions that Genshin Impact has to offer. Each area has different dungeons, with Domains being the most prominent. These dungeons offer unique materials that can provide numerous benefits to your characters and weapons. Sumeru was introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. It’s a massive rainforest littered with new items to discover and secrets to find. It comes complete with Domains to discover. This guide will show you how to find and complete the Steeple of Ignorance domain in Genshin Impact.

How to find the Steeple of Ignorance Domain

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Steeple of Ignorance Domain is located just northwest of Sumeru City. This region was added in the 3.0 Genhin Impact update and featured Dendro as an element. This dungeon has no unlock requirements other than finding it in for yourself.

1: Start with the western teleport stone in Sumeru City. From here, walk outside the city gate and follow the dirt road to the second checkpoint area shown above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

2: After reaching the island, the dirt road will split in two directions. Follow the road north and head towards checkpoint 3. You will run across a rope bridge and hop down into the creek on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

3: After hopping down into the creek, the Steeple of Ignorance entrance will rest against the ridge wall. Walk up to the doors and activate them to add this domain to the world map. You can then teleport to this dungeon anytime you want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you located this Domain, you still have to face the danger inside to earn the treasure it holds.

How to complete the Steeple of Ignorance Domain

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Steeple of Ignorance Domain contains four Domain of Mastery challenges for you to attempt. This Domain allows you to earn talent ascension materials for Dendro-based characters Collei and Tignhari. This challenge will have you face off against two Ruin Drakes with a time limit. A good team composition with a powerful Archer will be of great use in this battle. Ruin Drake: EarthGuard and Skywatch enemies can be stunned if you hit their glowing cores with a precision shot.

Prepare a team with Electro, Pyro, Hydro, and Dendro to give yourself the best shot at taking these two bosses out efficiently. This Domain of Master only provides rewards on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Take advantage of these windows to collect as much of these rare talent ascension materials as possible.