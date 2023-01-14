How to find and defeat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

The Pyro Hypostasis is a world boss in Genshin Impact, and the fiery hot one in the Hypostasis family. Hypostasis bosses are elemental cores surrounded by cubical shells, and they’re a noteworthy series of bosses in the game with similar mechanics. However, the Pyro Hypostasis is a bit different than the other ones in its group. Here’s how to beat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

The Pyro Hypostasis is found on Inazuma, north of the Kujou Encampment island. It’s located fairly close to the following Teleport Waypoint. Once you teleport, just head north, and you should see it when you walk far enough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to defeat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

Unlike the other Hypostasis boss, this one does not periodically leave its core exposed for you to damage. Instead, it has a Pyro shield on its shell that you have to whittle down with Elemental DMG. Once this shield goes down, it will then start following a similar pattern to other Hypostasis bosses. This shield is most effectively diminished with Hydro DMG.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While in its first phase, the boss will perform a variety of attacks on you as you attempt to remove its Pyro shield. Hydro attacks from a distance will still connect on the boss while it is attacking, so you can remove the shield while it’s performing its attacks. With this in mind, it’s recommended to use Hydro characters that can attack from a distance, such as Tartaglia, Kokomi, or Barbara.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After removing its Pyro shield, the boss will begin to perform a more normal pattern of performing attacks, followed by exposing its core for you to deal damage. In essence, the regular pattern of a Hypostasis in which you deal damage first before completing an Elemental DMG-related mechanic is reversed in this boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are unable to defeat the boss in time, it will enter another mechanic, creating three fire segments around the map. If you leave these segments on the field for too long, it will charge up a meter that when filled, will completely restore the Pyro Hypostasis’ shield. Destroy the segments to reduce the amount of charge it receives to ensure you can continue attacking its core.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What rewards can you get from the Pyro Hypostasis?

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Smoldering Pearl

Agnidus Agate gem set

Adventurer artifact set

Instructor artifact set

Berserker artifact set

Prayers for Illumination artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Best characters for the Pyro Hypostasis

Image via HoYoVerse

Tartaglia is the best character to bring to this fight. Thanks to his passive, he can destroy the boss’ Pyro shield extremely quickly, as well as shoot at it from a safe distance thanks to his Aimed Shot (being a bow character). Pair Tartaglia with Bennett for healing + an ATK buff, even though Bennett’s attacks will do no damage to the Pyro Hypostasis. Other alternatives include Barbara and Kokomi, although you may need to compensate with damage on the former.