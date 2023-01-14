How to find and defeat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact
Splash this Hypostasis away.
The Pyro Hypostasis is a world boss in Genshin Impact, and the fiery hot one in the Hypostasis family. Hypostasis bosses are elemental cores surrounded by cubical shells, and they’re a noteworthy series of bosses in the game with similar mechanics. However, the Pyro Hypostasis is a bit different than the other ones in its group. Here’s how to beat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact.
Where to find the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact
The Pyro Hypostasis is found on Inazuma, north of the Kujou Encampment island. It’s located fairly close to the following Teleport Waypoint. Once you teleport, just head north, and you should see it when you walk far enough.
How to defeat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact
Unlike the other Hypostasis boss, this one does not periodically leave its core exposed for you to damage. Instead, it has a Pyro shield on its shell that you have to whittle down with Elemental DMG. Once this shield goes down, it will then start following a similar pattern to other Hypostasis bosses. This shield is most effectively diminished with Hydro DMG.
While in its first phase, the boss will perform a variety of attacks on you as you attempt to remove its Pyro shield. Hydro attacks from a distance will still connect on the boss while it is attacking, so you can remove the shield while it’s performing its attacks. With this in mind, it’s recommended to use Hydro characters that can attack from a distance, such as Tartaglia, Kokomi, or Barbara.
After removing its Pyro shield, the boss will begin to perform a more normal pattern of performing attacks, followed by exposing its core for you to deal damage. In essence, the regular pattern of a Hypostasis in which you deal damage first before completing an Elemental DMG-related mechanic is reversed in this boss.
If you are unable to defeat the boss in time, it will enter another mechanic, creating three fire segments around the map. If you leave these segments on the field for too long, it will charge up a meter that when filled, will completely restore the Pyro Hypostasis’ shield. Destroy the segments to reduce the amount of charge it receives to ensure you can continue attacking its core.
What rewards can you get from the Pyro Hypostasis?
You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:
- Smoldering Pearl
- Agnidus Agate gem set
- Adventurer artifact set
- Instructor artifact set
- Berserker artifact set
- Prayers for Illumination artifact set
- Gladiator’s Finale artifact set
- Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set
Best characters for the Pyro Hypostasis
Tartaglia is the best character to bring to this fight. Thanks to his passive, he can destroy the boss’ Pyro shield extremely quickly, as well as shoot at it from a safe distance thanks to his Aimed Shot (being a bow character). Pair Tartaglia with Bennett for healing + an ATK buff, even though Bennett’s attacks will do no damage to the Pyro Hypostasis. Other alternatives include Barbara and Kokomi, although you may need to compensate with damage on the former.
- Tartaglia + Bennett + two supports (another Pyro char. recommended for a +15% ATK buff)
- Kokomi + Zhongil + two supports
- Barbara + damage dealer of choice (no Pyro characters)