How to find and use a Repair Torch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The worry of a vehicle breaking down in Fortnite is now a thing of the past. One of several items added to Chapter 3 Season 2 is the tiny yet terrifying Repair Torch. As its name suggests, the tool can completely revamp cars to full health. Although, it can also perform some other useful tricks.

Like the newly-added Cow Catchers, Repair Torches are most likely to spawn inside of garages and gas stations. It also has a high chance of being ground loot in named locations and IO Airships. Players can use it to fix vehicles simply by shooting the torch near the ride they’d like to fully heal. The Repair Torch is capable of fixing cars, Quadcrashers, and even IO Tanks — potentially allowing players to use just one vehicle throughout an entire match.

As it is a torch, the item can even be utilized as a weapon. For instance, when the torch’s flame touches any structure or enemy, it will cause the target to take damage and even create an uncontrollable wildfire around the torched area.

It is crucial to know there is one catch to Repair Torches. Like cars, the item will only work if it is filled with gasoline. After it is emptied, it cannot be used to heal vehicles or set objects in flames. If this happens, players can head to the closest gas station and place the torch near any of its pumps to refill it entirely.

