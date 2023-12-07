How to Get Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Wool is one of the many resources you can find while you play LEGO Fortnite. Instead finding it in the wild or on the ground, wool is a resource you have to get from specific animals you find in your LEGO world.

How you find wool is slightly different from the other animal-based resources you can find while you explore this LEGO-enriched world. You want to make sure you follow these particular instructions, otherwise, you might end up missing how to get it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find wool in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Wool is a resource you can get off the sheep you find in your LEGO Fortnite world. You will need to approach these animals cautiously, wait to pet them, and then they will drop the wool on the ground, rather than defeating or killing a sheep.

The real key is to make sure that you don’t kill or harm the sheep when you want to obtain the wool. These creatures are harmless, but if you attack them, they will run away from you. You want to approach them carefully and calmly and wait until you see a Pet icon above their head.

You’ll go through a quick animation of petting the creatures, and then they’ll drop a piece of wool on the ground. You can do this to any sheep you find in your LEGO Fortnite world, making it a relatively easy resource to add to your growing collection. This method is also different from how you get feathers in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Pet The Sheep in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you attack a sheep, they won’t drop wool. Instead, they only drop meat, which is great if you need food. However, it’s crucial that when you’re hunting down any wool for your crafting recipes, being friendly and petting the sheep is the only way to get it. They’re gentle creatures in the LEGO Fortnite world, unlike the Rollers or Wolves that you’ll find roaming the Grasslands, where you might find the glowing butterflies.

Sheep appear throughout your LEGO Fortnite world. I’ve found them while exploring the cold Snow Mountains, but they typically roam the Grasslands without too many threats. They will defend themselves and run away from Wolves, Rollers, and roaming Bandits, but they usually keep themselves. Again, make sure to be nice to the sheep in your LEGO Fortnite world, and give them a pet to get their wool.