How to find Groudon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be able to find several legendary Pokémon that you usually couldn’t find in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s a new addition to the remastered game that you can enjoy, giving you the chance to encounter these wonderful legendary Pokémon at your leisure. Here’s what you need to do to find Groudon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to find Ground in the same location you can find all of the other legendary Pokémon, and that’s in Ramanas Park. This location in the game opens up when you reach the end, and you’ve unlocked the National PokéDex. When you get to this point, Ramanas Park is available.

Before heading over to Ramanas Park, you’ll need to explore the Grand Underground to find Mysterious Shards. You’ll find these by finding the fossil locations in the Grand Underground and completing the fossil mini-game. These are rare items, so we recommend working on your Diglett and Dugtrio bonus in the Grand Underground. We’ve found that reaching up to 35 to 40 provides the best bonuses. You can find small and large Mysterious Shards.

Once you have three small Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shard, make your way over to Ramanas Park, and you can exchange it for the Tectonic Slate. This is the one you’re going to use to summon Groudon. You can find this Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl versions.