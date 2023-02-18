How to loot Stash Houses in GTA Online: All Stash House locations

Stash Houses are one of the latest additions to the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Update. Through these, you are able to gain some easy cash and RP to survive in the city of Los Santos. These are missions that take a little time to complete and they are definitely enjoyable. So, with that in mind, here is how you can loot stash houses in Grand Theft Auto Online.

How to find and loot Stash Houses in GTA Online

To be able to loot a stash house in GTA Online, you’ll need to be in a freemode session. Then, go to the map and find the stash house from the legends sections. Mark it and be on your way. You can loot a stash house only once per day in real-time. So, if you’re thinking of waiting out an in-game day to loot them again, it will not work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching the location, enter the stash house and take out the dealers. Usually, there are three dealers you have to take out. After that, you need to open the safe in the stash house.

How to get the Stash House safe code in GTA Online

To open a stash house safe, you need a safe code. The safe code is written down in a yellow post-it note in a random place within the stash house. These are not that hard to find and they are usually located beside a laptop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After knowing the code, you need to input that into the safe. When you do that, you’ll be able to break into the safe and take the components inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leave the stash house and you’ll have to face a couple of vehicles of thugs which you’ll have to take out. After dealing with them, leave the area and the mission will be completed. If you own any businesses, the loot of the stash house will be transferred there. If you don’t own any business, you’ll get an easy $30,000.

All Stash House Locations in GTA Online

Stash House locations are randomized each real-time day in GTA Online. The daily reset for the stash house location is 9 AM GMT/ 1 AM PT. There are 25 locations where stash houses could appear: