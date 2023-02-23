How to find Gun Oil for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

In the DMZ mode, players will be given a variety of missions by different factions that they will have to complete within the map. This involves finding a variety of items, both common and rare. One of the missions includes ‘A Helping Hand’ mission given by the Legion faction. For this mission, you’ll have to gather some specific items from Al-Mazrah. One of the items they have to collect is Gun Oil. Here is how to get Gun Oil for DMZ in Warzone 2.0.

Where to find Gun Oil in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Gun Oil can be a very hard item to find as it drops randomly and is really rare compared to other items in the DMZ. The AI Enemies also do not possess this item. The best place you can find Gun Oil though is north of the Mawizeh Marshlands. There is a construction site in that area where you’ll have the best chance of finding Gun Oil.

The site is filled with Toolboxes where various items like screwdrivers, jumper cables, and other similar items are present. This includes Gun Oil as well. The best thing about this place is that no enemy will spawn here. So, you can explore this area at your will.

You may not find it on your first try so you’ll have to redeploy again to see if it spawns. There are a bunch of toolboxes in various corners of the Be sure to check out the tall unfinished buildings beside the construction site as well as they also have toolboxes.

As mentioned before Gun Oil is a really rare item, but this construction site is the best place to find it. When you do find it, you can proceed with completing the remaining objectives of the ‘A Helping Hand’ mission.