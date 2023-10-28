How to Find Leather in LotR: Return to Moria

You’ll be on the hunt for several resources and items that you can use for your crafting projects for better items and buildings in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. Leather is one of these items, and it’s tougher for you to track down.

Leather won’t be actively available for you to find as you explore Moria. Instead, it’s something you have to make at your camp, and you’ll need a few resources and crafting stations at the ready for you to use. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Leather in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Where to Find Leather in Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to craft a specific crafting station to begin making Leather: a Loom. The Loom is a structure that you can begin making after you’ve collected Silver and Ubasam Wood. These are two items you can find while exploring the Lower Deeps, which is an area you can only access after you’ve progressed through the Western Halls in Return to Moria. Trying to find this area after exploring the Western Halls can be a little tricky, though.

Not only will you need to make your way into the Lower Deeps, but you also need to craft a First Age Pickaxe. You’ll need to use Steel Ingots, a Block Diamond, and Ubasam Wood to craft it, which is a type of Pickaxe stronger than the Steel Pickaxe that can break into the rock surrounding a Silver Ore vein. When you break through and acquire the Silver in Return to Moria, you’ll be able to bring it back to your camp and you can begin breaking them down into Ingots. After you have enough, you can place them down to create a Loom.

The Loom is a way you can refine the Hide Scraps and Hide that you find in Return to Moria. You can turn a single Hide and three Salt into a Leather scrap. Salt, like Silver, is something you can find down in the Lower Deeps. It looks similar to Silver, and Salt does require a First Age Pickaxe. After you have enough, you can freely use that as the Loom as often as you’d like to make piles of Leather.