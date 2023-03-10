How to find Loot Lake Island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Loot Island is a named location on a floating island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. It closely resembles the Loot Island from Loot Lake in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 except, of course, that it’s floating high in the air rather than sitting in a lake like islands are supposed to. Loot Island is a really important location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, as it is the only place where you can get the Mythic Overdriven Pulse Rifle, and the only place in this season with a vault. However, it’s not so easy to find, as it’s not at a fixed location on the map. In fact, at the start of the match, Loot Island won’t be anywhere on the map at all.

Where to find Loot Island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Loot Island actually rifts into the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map from who knows where; some distant place across the far reaches of space and time, no doubt. The rift will appear at the same time as a new storm circle, usually the second one, and it doesn’t always appear in the same place every time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re close enough to it, a turquoise, diamond-shaped marker with a picture of a floating island on it will appear on your HUD indicating which direction it is in, and how far away it is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Loot Island rift will also appear as a rift icon on your map and mini-map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a player reaches the rift, Loot Island will rift into your dimension a few seconds later.

Use one of the vertical zip lines to get up to Loot Island, and go exploring. The best loot can be found at the Capture Point, which is marked by a flag on your map, and in the vault, which will not be marked by lock icons on your map. It is under the house and requires two keys to open.