how-to-find-the-mythic-overclocked-pulse-rifle-in-fortnite-chapter-4-season-2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is brimming with new weapons, items, and locations to explore. However, the most powerful weapon you can get from the new Season is the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle, a weapon that obliterates anyone in your path. But it’s very hard to find. This guide explains how to find the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle so you don’t waste your time looking in the wrong places.

Where to find the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle appears on the floating island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. This island is tricky to track because it will randomly spawn somewhere on the map in the second half of the match. When it does, if it’s not outside the circle, you should run straight for it and take a zipline up to the house on top. You’ll see it on the map as a location that stands out of place with a blue line around it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While there could be a decent weapon or some good loot in the Vault on the floating island, we found that the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle appears most commonly from the flag capture point in the house’s back garden. Run through the house and out the back to find this area. Then, you just need to hang around in the capture zone until you’ve successfully raised the flag.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the flag is fully raised, loot will fall from it. You’ll get a selection of pretty decent weapons here, including the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle and maybe even the Havoc Pump Shotgun. You’ll want to head to the island to get this as soon as you see it appear. If you leave it too long, there’s a good chance that other players will come along to compete with you for the flag.

Is the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle good?

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve spent a decent amount of time testing the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle and can confirm that it’s one of the most powerful weapons ever to grace Fortnite. It fires a near-constant stream of pulse charges that deal a least 50 damage to shields and more to health. When you aim with it, you can see a piece of the augmented barrel raise up, which is a very nice touch when you’re in the heat of battle.