Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has brought new weapons to the game. There is one called the Kinetic Blade, using which you can dominate close combat. However, this isn’t the only weapon that has been added for players who like to get up close and personal with their enemies, as we now have a new shotgun called the Havoc Pump. In this guide, we are going to discuss where to find the Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to get the Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Shotguns are extremely deadly in close-range combat. They can help you annihilate your targets quickly, thanks to their massive damage output. As a great number of players love using shotguns, it is only obvious that Epic Games introduced a new one through Season 2, known as the Havoc Pump.

Just like most of the other weapons in the game, the Havoc Pump Shotgun can be found as regular loot. You can either pick it up from the ground or open chests to find it. However, it is important to remember that the damage output of the weapon depends on its rarity, with the Mythic version offering the highest amount of damage.

While the regular versions can be picked up as loot, you will need a vault key to acquire the Mythic version of the Havoc Pump shotgun. This variant can only be picked up from the vault, and there is a good reason why. It can deal a massive 250 damage, meaning that you can one-shot your enemies with it.

Even if your enemy has their health and shields full, they will still be wandering around with a max of 200 HP. Therefore, a well-placed shot from the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun can send them to their grave instantly. You can also pick up the Legendary version of the weapon from the vault, which deals 190 damage. In case you don’t already know, there is a Week 0 challenge that requires you to deal 750 damage by using the Havoc Pump Shotgun.