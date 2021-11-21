For those on the hunt for the legendary Pokémon at the end of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll be able to catch quite a few of them. Many of them were not in the original Diamond or Pearl games. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to find Mewtwo in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can repeat this process to encounter Mewtwo multiple times.

You’ll be able to encounter Mewtwo at the end of the game, in Ramanas Park, once you’ve unlocked the National Poké Dex. It’s a new location in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl where you can battle specific legendaries to try catching them. Each legendary Pokémon has slates that you use to summon them, and you need to work through all of the slates available at Ramanas Park before you find specific legendaries. Mewtwo is close to the bottom.

You’ll need several mysterious shards, small and large, to obtain the slates that grant you access to the legendary Pokémon. For Mewtwo, you’re going to need the Genome Slate. You can purchase it for three small mysterious shards or one large mysterious shard. You’ll be able to find the shards while digging for fossils in the Grand Underground.