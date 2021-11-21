You can encounter multiple legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Several of these Pokémon were not in the original Diamond and Pearl games, giving you the chance to battle in new encounters and earn legendary Pokémon you may not have seen in these games. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you how to find Rayquaza in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can find Rayquaza in the same location you find the other legendary Pokémon, and that’s in Ramanas Park. You can reach this building when you complete the game and finish the Sinnoh PokéDex, unlocking the National PokéDex.

Before reaching this point, we recommend investigating the Grand Underground to find Mysterious Shards. These are items you’re going to need to turn in at Ramanas Park, receiving your Slates to battle these legendary Pokémon. You can find Mysterious Shards by digging at the fossil mini-game. There are small and large Mysterious Shards. These are rare items, so we recommend increasing your Diglett and Dugtrio bonus meter under the map on the left side of your screen to 35 to 40.

You will need to find three small Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shard. When you have those, return to Ramanas Park and purchase the Stratospheric Slate. This is what you need to summon Rayquaza. You can find Rayquaza in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.