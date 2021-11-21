How to find Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several legendary Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These Pokémon were not in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, giving you the chance to experience something new that you didn’t see in them. Here’s how you can find Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll encounter Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in the same place you will find the other legendary Pokémon, in Ramanas Park. You’ll be able to access this location once you complete the game and unlock the National PokéDex, which you need to do by finishing the Sinnoh PokéDex.

You also want to make sure you bring Mysterious Shards to the building before trying to find these legendary Pokémon. You can find Mysterious Shards in the Grand Underground. There are small and large versions of the Mysterious Shards. They’re available to you through the digging for fossils minigame. These are rare items, so we recommend increasing your Diglett and Dugtrio bonus on the left side of your screen, under the map. You’ll want to increase it to 35 to 40 for the best results.

When you have at least three small Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shard, you can purchase a Slate to encounter these Pokémon. You want to grab the Discovery Slate to find Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. These Pokémon are available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl versions.