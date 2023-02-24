When you want to use a stronger bow than the crafted one you can make in Sons of the Forest, look no further than the Compound Bow. This modern box is effective at quietly taking down enemies and even better at defeating animals, so long as you can hit them before they notice you. Tracking this item down will take a lot of time, but once you have it, you can use it against the many cannibals and mutants you’ll be fighting as you continue playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest

The Compound Bow is deep on the island, and you’ll need to travel far south from your original starting position to find it. However, it is required to find the shovel before you seek it out. You will need to find the rebreather and then the Rope Gun to make this happen. The rebreather is inside a cave close to where you crash in the helicopter, and the Rope Gun is deeper on the island, close to the 3D printer cave. Once you have those items, head back toward the crash site to find the green GPS icon on the map, and there should be a cave near this location. This is where you can find the shovel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find the shovel at the other end of the cave, you can now find the Compound Bow. You’ll need to head far south of the crash site, deeper into the island, and towards a faraway green GPS icon. This icon will take you to a cannibal camp, and you should find a dig site where you can use the shovel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dig at the area where you can use your shovel, and you’ll uncover an underground bunker. Venture inside the bunker, head into the hotel-like room, and continue until you reach the dead body in the bathroom. The Compound Bow will be next to the body in the bathroom.