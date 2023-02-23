There are plenty of hidden rooms and secrets to be found throughout Hogwarts Legacy. When you explore the castle, you can expect to find all sorts of little details that the developers included. Look hard enough and you might even find yourself in the Deathday Party Room. This room is among the many that are hidden within the castle walls. This guide will show you how to find the Deathday Party Room in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Deathday Party Room in Hogwarts Legacy

Ghosts can typically be seen all over Hogwarts whether it is having fun in the library or simply walking around the halls. Of course, very few know about the ghost-only party room meant to celebrate those who die and come back as ghosts. This room is hidden just like the Werewolf Tapestry Room. If you want to find it, you will need to do a little searching. Luckily, there isn’t a false door leading to this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start your search, go to the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame fast travel point. This will place you directly up the stairs from where the entrance to the Slytherin common room is. Go down the stairs and hang a right. Go down the long hallway that leads to where the bathrooms are. Go up the stairs near the bathrooms and go left at the end of the hall next to where the doorway to the Scriptorium is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to find the Battle Arenas in Hogwarts Legacy

Continue following the hallway and you will see an iron-barred doorway on the left side before the end of the hall. The door has a lock on it so you will need to know the Alohomora spell before you can gain entry. Once you break the lock, head inside and follow the pathway down to the Deathday Party Room. Depending on when you go in the room, you may or may not see a large party of ghosts celebrating. Make sure to grab the Field Guide Pages while you are there and maybe a slice of cake.