How to find the Gun Van in GTA Online – all locations and weapons

The Gun Van in GTA Online is a gray van you might have seen sitting around in random areas through the open world. It can usually be found in areas like alleyways or other dark locations away from the police’s eye. This van released in January 2023 as a new place to buy weapons separate from the normal gun store. Here’s how you can track it down.

All Gun Van locations in GTA Online

The gun van doesn’t spawn in the same spot every day; it changes depending on the day between 30 possible locations. You might think it would be easy to find it by just looking on the map for it, but sadly not. The gun van icon won’t show up in your map viewer unless you are close to it. Here are the 30 possible locations where you can find the gun van each day:

Paleto Bay

Great Ocean Highway

Grape Seed

Chilian Mountain State Wilderness

Alomo Sea

North Chumash

Sandy Shores

Grand Senora Desert

Lago Zancudo

Harmony

Tataviam Mountains

Vinewood

Vespucci

La Mesa

Little Seoul

Downtown

Port of South Los Santos

East Los Santos

Rockford Hills

All weapons you can buy from the Gun Van

You might wonder how searching for the Gun Van is worth it, and the answer to that is it has different weapons than you can get from Ammu-Nation. Of course, you will sometimes see some guns that can be bought from either, but it does have some exclusive Gun Van weapons. These weapons also change each day the Gun Van spawns. Here are all of the weapons the Gun Van sells: