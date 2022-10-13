For Week 1 of the Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary Playlist, drivers were tasked with a new Photo Challenge. For this particular challenge, users need to go to the Horizon 1 Festival Site, a new location just added to the game and harkens back to the franchise’s roots in Colorado. And, this is a hidden outpost that can’t be found just by looking at the map. The good news is that we were able to find this festival site, and here’s how you can do just the same.

How to find the Horizon 1 Festival Site in Forza Horizon 5

As the clue in the Photo Challenge indicates, the Horizon 1 Festival Site can be found in the Copper Canyon region of Mexico. However, it’s important to note that the Horizon 1 Festival site is not the Horizon Rush Outpost.

While the Horizon Rush Outpost is right by the Copper Canyon, the Horizon 1 Festival Site is hidden on the map. Luckily, we found the location where the festival site can be found.

The Horizon 1 Festival Site can be found on the road in between the Canyon Pass Speed Trap, and the start location for the ‘Catch Me if you Canyon’ Showcase event. Here’s a look at the spot on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Photo Challenge, you will need the correct car, the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS, in order to successfully complete it. Also, keep in mind that for the 10th Anniversary event in Forza Horizon 5, there will be three other special Festival Sites. Each will have some sort of relation to a Forza Horizon game.