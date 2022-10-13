Forza Horizon 5 10th Year Anniversary Summer playlist – How to solve #HORIZONVERSARY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

Forza is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Forza Horizon franchise, harkening back to the title’s origins in Colorado. It’s week 1 of the 10th Anniversary list, as users can begin the grind towards the two series rewards, the Wulling Sunshine and the 650S Spider. Plus, there are also a number of other rewards that fit in nicely with the theme. So, what’s exactly on tap for this week? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2013 Dodge Viper

Win a Road Race Race in Viper

Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in Viper

Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in Viper

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper Canyon

Spend 500,000 credits on upgrades

Win a Dirt Racing event

Earn 200,000 Skill Score in the 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6

Photograph the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ

Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500

Complete a Horizon Open Race in the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: 2013 Shelby GT500” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Venom GT)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Venom GT) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are Emote, Clothing rewards and 6 pts. (3 pts. each))

(rewards are Emote, Clothing rewards and 6 pts. (3 pts. each)) Complete three Speed Traps challenges (rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each))

(rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each)) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2013 Ford Mustang, VW Corrado, Song reward (Porter Robinson – Language) and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Horizon Open – Complete a Road Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

– Complete a Road Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS at the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper Canyon (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS at the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper Canyon (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts) Collectibles – Smash 10 Horizon Colorado Bonus Boards in the Copper Canyon (rewards are 2013 Dodge Viper and 3 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Complete Horizon Origins story (rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Lookout Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Jeep Wrangler and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Ferrari 599XX. 40 points will yield the Barracuda.

These challenges will end on October 20.