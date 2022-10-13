Forza Horizon 5 10th Year Anniversary Summer playlist – How to solve #HORIZONVERSARY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
A look back to where it all started.
Forza is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Forza Horizon franchise, harkening back to the title’s origins in Colorado. It’s week 1 of the 10th Anniversary list, as users can begin the grind towards the two series rewards, the Wulling Sunshine and the 650S Spider. Plus, there are also a number of other rewards that fit in nicely with the theme. So, what’s exactly on tap for this week? Let’s take a look.
All Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2013 Dodge Viper
- Win a Road Race Race in Viper
- Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in Viper
- Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in Viper
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Visit the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper Canyon
- Spend 500,000 credits on upgrades
- Win a Dirt Racing event
- Earn 200,000 Skill Score in the 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
- Photograph the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
- Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
- Complete a Horizon Open Race in the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Stock Showdown: 2013 Shelby GT500” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Venom GT)
- Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are Emote, Clothing rewards and 6 pts. (3 pts. each))
- Complete three Speed Traps challenges (rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each))
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2013 Ford Mustang, VW Corrado, Song reward (Porter Robinson – Language) and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Horizon Open – Complete a Road Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS at the Horizon 1 Festival Site in the Copper Canyon (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- Collectibles – Smash 10 Horizon Colorado Bonus Boards in the Copper Canyon (rewards are 2013 Dodge Viper and 3 pts.)
Monthly Challenges
- Complete Horizon Origins story (rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.)
- Monthly Rivals (Lookout Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
- Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Jeep Wrangler and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Ferrari 599XX. 40 points will yield the Barracuda.
These challenges will end on October 20.