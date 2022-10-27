Over the past few weeks, the Forza team has celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Forza Horizon franchise with a special four-week playlist. This playlist is available in Forza Horizon 5, and has highlighted the home of the four franchises with special challenges. Additionally, each week has brought a special home site hidden from the main map. So, how can you find the Horizon 3 Festival Site? Let’s take a look at where it can be found on the map.

How to find the Horizon 3 Festival Site in Forza Horizon 5

Much like the Horizon 1 and Horizon 2 Festival sites, the Horizon 3 Festival Site is hidden on the Forza Horizon 5 map. This means that it won’t show up as a visible site on the map, unlike the Horizon Outposts.

The Horizon 3 Festival Site is located at Dunas Blancas, found at the northwestern part of the map. As far as the site goes, the location is sandwiched in between the Costa Rocosa Speed Zone and the Dustbowl Speed Trap. Here’s where the Horizon 3 site can be found, noted by the triangular cursor on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, be sure to keep on the lookout in the Dunas Blancas region for Horizon Australia boards. These boards are yellow and purple, with the word ‘Horizon’ on each one. You will need to smash 10 of these to get the Lambo Centenario, the card needed in order to complete the Photo Challenge.