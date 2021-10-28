How to find the key in First Drop in Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water

The first mission in Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water is First Drop, and it introduces you to the main mechanics with which you’ll be working over the rest of the story. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s any easier to follow. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you find the first key in First Drop so you can get back to shooting ghosts with the Camera Obscura.

Step 1: photograph the door

Screenshot by Gamepur

In First Drop, you’ll eventually come to a door that’s locked. You know you need to get inside, but you don’t know where to find the key. That’s because the key doesn’t exist yet. Step back, open the Camera Obscura, and focus it on the lock. The lock should be glowing, and taking a picture of it reveals the location of the key.

Step 2: Find the key

Screenshot by Gamepur

The photograph you take shows a room with a doll in it. Unless you were extremely thorough when you entered the building, you probably won’t have seen this room before. Turn around and crawl back the way you came. There will be a door at the opposite end of the corridor. The key is in the room behind that door in a space to the left. Below is a map reference for the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3: Get the key

To pick the key up, you first need to photograph it. Find the location in the room where the object is glowing, then view it through the Camera Obscura. To get the key, you need to change the angle of the lens until the red dot appears. When it does, take a photo. This will force the key back into the physical realm, and you’ll be able to pick it up. Now you can return to the locked door and head inside.