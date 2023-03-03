The world of Fallout 76 is filled with broken treasures from the world that existed before the bombs were dropped. If you look hard enough, you can find a broken camera somewhere in Appalachia. This unique item allows you to take pictures of the various sights around the map and complete your bucket list of visiting all the map’s locations. This guide will show you how to find the ProSnap Deluxe Camera in Fallout 76.

Where to find the ProSnap Deluxe Camera in Fallout 76

The ProSnap Deluxe Camera was added to the game with the Wild Appalachia update and using it has since appeared on the challenges board whenever a new season comes around. The camera allows you to take pictures of various enemies and locations around the map and doing so will get you score points toward the scoreboard. Unfortunately, the camera is pretty difficult to locate.

Related: How to turn in Technical Data in Fallout 76

To get your hands on the ProSnap Deluxe Camera, you first need to find the broken variant of it on one of two dead tourists that can be found around the map; Ansel Abrahms or Anne Litzinger. There is only one tourist body per server and it is randomly placed around the map, making the odds of locating the body pretty slim unless you search every location. Luckily, there is a way to simplify it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you go to your camp and build the My Personal Terminal item, you can access a file on the terminal called “Suspicious Person.” This will give you the exact location of the tourist’s body on the map so you can go collect the camera. Once you have collected the broken camera, bring it to a Tinker’s Workbench and you will see the camera option. Rebuilding the camera requires the following items:

3 Adhesive

3 Springs

2 Glass

5 Silver

5 Aluminum

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the camera fixed, you can now wander the wasteland and act like the tourist that you took the camera from. Make sure to snap plenty of pictures of the Cryptids that live in the area.