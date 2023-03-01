Appalachia is filled with plenty of scraps for you to collect in Fallout 76 and you will need it for all sorts of crafting projects. Scrap is used for everything from weapon crafting and repairs to decorating your base. One of the rare types of scrap in Fallout 76 is silver scrap. The number of items that contain this crafting component is pretty small compared to others but if you know where to look you will be able to get a bunch of it. This guide will show you how to farm silver scrap in Fallout 76.

Where to find Silver Scrap in Fallout 76

Similar to items like Ballistic Fiber, silver is pretty rare in Fallout 76. There aren’t many items that you can scrap to obtain it and there aren’t many resources that you can reliably get it from. Like gold, however, there is more than one way to get silver in the game. Make sure that you are prepared with plenty of acids and a chemistry workbench.

While you are searching the wasteland, there are a few items you can keep an eye out for that will get you silver. These items are:

Assaultron Circuit Board

Enhanced Targeting Card

Fancy Hairbrush

Flute

Gold Table Spoon

Metal Beer Stein

Scrap Assaultron Head

Silver Bowl

Silver Fork

Silver Locket

Silver Plate

Silver Pocket Watch

Silver Table Knife

Silver Table Spoon

The easiest way to obtain silver is by finding silver table items like forks, bowls, knives, and spoons. A lot of these items can be found inside Whitespring Resort and the Whitespring Golf Club. A large number of these items can also be found at the Palace of the Winding Path. Visiting both areas will get you a decent amount of silver for your crafting ventures.

Related: Where to find Gold Scrap in Fallout 76

You can also get silver by smelting it at a chemistry workbench. Silver Ore can be extracted from various workbenches around the map such as:

Tyler County Dirt Track

Abandoned Bog Town

Converted Munitions Factory

Lakeside Cabins

Wade Airport

Smelting silver ore into silver scraps requires you to obtain acid. Make sure that you farm plenty of it the next time you are searching the wasteland for other scrap items.