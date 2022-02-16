Tooki Island is one of the many islands that you can find while exploring Lost Ark. However, unlike the other ones that have set locations, Tooki Island has several areas where it can appear, meaning you’ll need to search a little bit harder if you want to visit it. In this guide, we detail how to find Tooki Island in Lost Ark and the potential locations it can spawn.

It all comes down to a handful of things for you to find Tooki Island. There are four locations you’ll want to check while searching for Tooki Island, listed below. First, you’ll want to search for a large whirlpool in the water, indicating that is where the island is going to spawn when the event begins. You’ll want to make sure you’re on time for the event because if not, you can miss out on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We highly recommend working together with multiple players to ensure these four regions are covered while searching for Tooki Island. If not, you’re going to struggle to sweep through these areas before the event spawns appropriately. Again, you can seek help from other players or friends you’re in direct contact with while playing Lost Ark.

When you arrive at the correct location, you should find a whirlpool where the island will appear, and you can be ready for the event. It all comes down to checking these four regions and working together with other players.