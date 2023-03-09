How to find Vintage Wine Bottles for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The DMZ mode has a wide range of faction missions players can undertake while they are exploring. Some objectives are pretty simple to complete while others require serious dedication and focus to complete. One of the missions you can receive is the Vintage Connoisseur, a Tier 3 mission from the Black Mous faction. The objectives for this mission task you with locating and extracting various types of Wine Bottles, including Vintage Wine Bottles, which are the rarest of them all. So, here is how you can find Vintage Wine Bottles for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find Vintage Wine Bottles for DMZ

Vintage Wine Bottles can be found in fridges and orange containers across Al-Mazrah. There are a few specific locations where you can go to find these Vintage Wine bottles. The first is the Sawah Hotel in Al-Mazrah, specifically Room 302. If you manage to enter the room, then you might find some Vintage Wine Bottles present inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other places to find Vintage Wine Bottles are the Burger Town and Yum Yum Burger restaurants in Al-Mazrah city. These restaurants have fridges that contain all varieties of wine bottles including vintage ones. For Yum Yum Burger, there is a locked employee backroom where some fridges are present. If you have the key you can enter the room and search the fridges. If you’re lucky you might get some Vintage Wine Bottles in them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Burger Town in Al-Mazrah is heavily guarded so you’ll have to be careful when approaching it. When you find the fridges there, you could find some Vintage Wine bottles there as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you find three Vintage Bottles and extract them and you’ll complete that objective and be one step closer to completing the Vintage Connoiseur mission.