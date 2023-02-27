How to find the Farmer’s Lunchbox for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The DMZ mode has a lot of activities for players to dive into, including finding hidden caches and chests in specific locations around the maps. Ashika Island is no different as it also has quite a few of these being a relatively small map. One of them is the Farmer’s Lunchbox, which has some lucrative items in it including Contraband Weapons. If you acquired the key for the Farmer’s Lunchbox while exploring Ashika Island then you might be wondering where the Lunchbox itself is located. With that in mind, here’s how you can find the Farmer’s Lunchbox for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Farmer’s Lunchbox in DMZ

The Farmer’s Lunchbox can be found in the south of Oganikku Farms on Ashika Island. It is present in a small warehouse there. Before entering it, you should be well-prepared as the area is full of Shadow Company soldiers, who are well-armed themselves. One small mistake could cost you and you’ll have to start all over again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The warehouse which contains the Farmer’s Lunchbox key is heavily guarded with constant patrols present. There are three open entrances to the warehouse, but the back entrance will not be guarded. So, that is the best way for you to enter the warehouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter the location, you will be able to spot a toolbox at the far end: that is the Farmer’s Lunchbox.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have the key to the Farmer’s Lunchbox, you will be able to open it. The loot of the Farmer’s Lunchbox is randomized but there is a high possibility of finding a Contraband Weapon as well as other rare items in it.