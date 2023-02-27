How to find the Drifting Supply Bag for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Ashika Island map in DMZ has a lot of activities for players to do, including finding hidden caches and supply bags. These contain lucrative items that will be extremely useful for players to survive in the DMZ. One of the supply bags you can find is the Drifting Supply Bag. This bag contains three masks worth $75,000 in total. As such, it definitely has immense value in the DMZ. If you’ve found the key for the Drifting Supply Bag while exploring Ashika Island, you might be wondering where the bag itself is located. So, here is how you can find the Drifting Supply Bag for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Related: How to find the Mud Covered Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Where to find the Drifting Supply Bag for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Drifting Supply bag can be found in the northwesternmost part of the Ashika Island map. It is specifically located in the top-right corner of the D2 section of the map, in the deep sea. As it is located in a basically remote area, you won’t have to worry about any enemies. But, you will have to either swim or use a boat to reach that location.

Related: How to find the Floatsam Cargo Cache for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The bag will be tricky to find as it is at the bottom of the ocean and as such, there won’t be any light to guide you. You’ll also have to be precise in locating the bag as you can run out of breath. When you are in the marked location of the supply bag, dive down and start going toward the bottom. You’ll see an item highlighted: that is the Drifting Supply Bag.

If you have the key for the Drifting Supply Bag, you can go ahead and open it. You’ll then be rewarded with three masks that are worth $75,000. Find a Buy Station and you can go ahead and sell them to get the cash. After you’ve used the key, you’ll have to find it again and go to the same location to get rewarded the same amount.