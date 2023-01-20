How to fish in Fire Emblem Engage

Tactical RPG Fire Emblem Engage has a heft of activities which you can unlock and play in as you progress through the main campaign, and fishing is a time-honored activity within the franchise. Whether you’re looking for ingredients to eat with your allies in the canteen, or simply whiling away the hours between stabbing foes in the face, fishing is a perfect way to spend some time within Somniel. Here’s how to unlock fishing, and how fishing works in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to unlock fishing in Fire Emblem Engage

The fishing activity is unlocked after completing Chapter 8 in Fire Emblem Engage, where players fight against Princess Ivy in a defense-based battle. Upon completing the chapter, visiting Somniel will result in an alert to the player that the fishing activity has been unlocked. This activity is managed by Alcryst, and can be found in the western nook near a pond of Somniel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How fishing works in Fire Emblem Engage

Players get three opportunities to fish in between each battle, similar to how resources respawn and Sommie interactions are progress gated. Upon talking to Alcryst, the fishing menu opens up: players can peruse the Fish Guide to read up on caught species, or opt to begin fishing. Note that the bonus species will be listed on the right: for each fishing activity, three species can be caught, with one offering bonus resources.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When starting fishing, players will be asked to select a portion of the pond that they want to cast into. After casting, wait for the bobber to hit the lowest point before pressing ‘A.’ You’ll hear Alear say ‘Now!’ to prompt the player to press the button — too slow or fast, and the fishing attempt will fail.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the fish is hooked, the fishing activity begins in earnest. Hold the left thumbstick in the opposite direction the fish is swimming until the fish ends up in the light-blue area of the cone. When the fish is here, it is stunned: rapidly press ‘A’ to whittle it’s stamina down. The speed which you mash ‘A’ only matters to an extent — fish will only take so many hits before becoming unstunned, and mashing ‘A’ too rapidly will result in the fish escaping if it’s no longer stunned.