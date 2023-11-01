Cross progression is one of the best features in Apex Legends, allowing players to carry their progress to any platform they want to play. However, it doesn’t always work as intended, leaving players without a way to link their devices.

Respawn Entertainment introduced cross progression to Apex Legends with Season 19 Ignite. The feature was meant to be automatic, giving players the choice as to which account they would merge all others into. That process didn’t quite work as intended though, leaving many players without a clue how to enable cross progression or get it to save their cosmetics from every platform.

How to Fix Apex Legends Cross Progression Not Working

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Cross progression in Apex Legends is automatic, but it’s not instant. At the time of writing, Season 19 Ignite has just launched across all platforms, but Respawn Entertainment has made it clear that cross progression will be rolled out to all players slowly over time.

As a reminder, Cross Progression will be rolling out to @PlayApex in waves over the coming weeks. Please do not try to link/unlink your accounts to speed up the process, as that will not impact when you receive the cross-progression prompt. — Respawn (@Respawn) October 31, 2023

If players haven’t seen a pop-up prompt in Apex Legends informing them that their accounts are being merged, they’re still waiting for the rollout to hit them. In the meantime, the best thing for players to do is to ensure all of their accounts are linked to their EA ID. This is the account that all Apex Legends accounts will be merged into, ensuring no cosmetics are lost from any device where someone has played.

How to Get an EA ID for Apex Legends

Image via Respawn Entertainment

To get an EA ID for Apex Legends, players need to visit the official EA page for creating an ID. Players must follow the steps to create an ID, then they’ll need to use the login details they create to link their Apex Legends games across all platforms to that ID. As long as players do this, they’ll have all of their accounts merged correctly when the cross progression rollout hits them.

We managed to do this early, and it worked well when we needed to merge our accounts. One point to note is that EA IDs require multiple forms of authentication, so players will need access to their emails and text messages when signing into their account in Apex Legends. Otherwise, they won’t be able to link the accounts successfully.